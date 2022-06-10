WLOX Careers
Soso man sentenced to 20 years with MDOC for molestation charges

Ellzey, 42, of Soso, was sentenced on Friday, June 10, to serve a total of 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, according to the court documents, with 15 of those years to be served in prison, and the remaining five to be served on probation.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of molestation charges.

Lindin Ellzey, 42, of Soso, was tried by a jury in the Laurel Courthouse on June 1-3, 2022. Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson presided over the case.

According to court documents, Ellzey was accused by his former wife of doing sexual acts on her daughter, to whom he was the stepfather to at the time. The inappropriate behavior allegedly took place between January 2009 to January 2014.

Ellzey was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department in January 2017 and charged with three counts of molestation.

Jones County man charged with 3 counts of molestation

A previous trial took place in April 2018, but after the jury came back from deliberations with a 10-2 not guilty verdict, Williamson, who was also the judge during that trial, declared it a mistrial.

Mistrial declared in case of Jones Co. man charged with molestation

The case was brought back into the trial this year, with court documents stating that Ellzey entered a not guilty plea at the start of it.

After listening to witness statements, testimonies and arguments from the counsel, the 12-person jury found Ellzey guilty of all three counts of molestation on June 3.

Ellzey was sentenced on Friday, June 10, to serve a total of 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, according to the court documents, with 15 of those years to be served in prison, and the remaining five to be served on probation.

Along with his sentence, Ellzey is ordered to pay a fine of $3,000 and court costs in the amount of $427.50, totaling the amount to $3,427.50. The first payment is due 60 days following his release, as he is to pay $100 each month until it is paid in full.

The court has also ordered Ellzey to register as a sex offender in the State of Mississippi, which makes him not eligible to qualify for parole.

Jones County Assistant District Attorney Katie Sumrall prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

