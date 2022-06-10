The Rebel Road Trip stops in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -For fans and alumni alike of the Ole Miss Rebels, they got a chance to to meet and hear from coaches and leadership from the university during the tenth annual Rebel Road Trip as it stopped in Pascagoula Thursday.

Head football coach Lane Kiffin as well as men’s and women’s basketball coaches Kermit Davis and Coach Yo were on hand, as well as the chancellor of the university and officials from the alumni association.

For Davis he says there’s always something special about coming down to the coast.

“The Rebel Road Trip has always been terrific. In my four years we always get great crowds on the coast,” said Davis. “We would all like to get here more often, usually it’s just popping in for recruiting and back. We appreciate the Ole Miss fan base that makes the drive up and comes to the football, basketball, or baseball games up there.”

The Road Trip has two more stops before it wraps up in Tupelo and Corinth.

