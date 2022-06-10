WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

The Rebel Road Trip stops in Pascagoula

The Rebel Road Trip rolled into Pascagoula Thursday.
The Rebel Road Trip rolled into Pascagoula Thursday.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -For fans and alumni alike of the Ole Miss Rebels, they got a chance to to meet and hear from coaches and leadership from the university during the tenth annual Rebel Road Trip as it stopped in Pascagoula Thursday.

Head football coach Lane Kiffin as well as men’s and women’s basketball coaches Kermit Davis and Coach Yo were on hand, as well as the chancellor of the university and officials from the alumni association.

For Davis he says there’s always something special about coming down to the coast.

“The Rebel Road Trip has always been terrific. In my four years we always get great crowds on the coast,” said Davis. “We would all like to get here more often, usually it’s just popping in for recruiting and back. We appreciate the Ole Miss fan base that makes the drive up and comes to the football, basketball, or baseball games up there.”

The Road Trip has two more stops before it wraps up in Tupelo and Corinth.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Ray Hinkle, 24, is currently being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center...
Gunshots fired in Ocean Springs domestic dispute
Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor Mario King released from prison, attorney says
A woman reported missing in Pascagoula has been found and police say she is safe.
UPDATE: Missing woman found in Pascagoula
Amanti Briscoe, 23, is accused of firing at least eight shots into an apartment complex on...
Search underway for “armed and dangerous” suspect in PRC
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

12 new members will be inducted into the Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.
Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame introduces new members
Biloxi native Stan Dellenger retires from coaching after 40 years
Biloxi native Stan Dellenger retires from coaching after 40 years
Stan Dellenger roams the sidelines for St. Stanislaus in 2009
Biloxi native Stan Dellenger retires from coaching after 40 years
D.K. Donaldson (Gulfport; West Harrison) points two the Wildcat faithful after blasting a...
Pearl River baseball returns to South Mississippi after national title