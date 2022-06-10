WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Popeyes to sell chicken for 59 cents in honor of 50th anniversary

The chicken chain plans to announce more celebration deals as the month continues.
The chicken chain plans to announce more celebration deals as the month continues.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By WEWS staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WEWS) – Take a trip back to 1972 this Sunday as Popeyes celebrates 50 years.

The fast-food chain is selling two pieces of its bone-in-chicken for just 59 cents – the same price it sold for when it opened.

The deal will last for a week starting June 12, the official anniversary, and comes with a $5 order minimum.

The chicken chain plans to announce more celebration deals as the month continues.

Copyright 2022 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom and Brittany Jones, the suspect's pregnant fiancee, died...
Chief Young: Officer Croom “lost his life doing what he loved”
Both lanes of traffic are congested following an multi-vehicle accident on I-10 eastbound near...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle accident at I-10 past Cedar Lake Rd. / Coast Coliseum EX 44
Amanti Briscoe, 23, is accused of firing at least eight shots into an apartment complex on...
Search underway for “armed and dangerous” suspect in PRC
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Daniel Tenner, 20, of Jackson has confessed to investigators that he robbed and killed Tyrone,...
Investigators say Jackson man confessed to killing Pascagoula woman over Facebook Marketplace purchase

Latest News

The Humane Society of South Mississippi calls out for the community's help in their ongoing...
Humane Society faces crisis at 149 animals over capacity
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., gives her opening remarks as Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie...
GRAPHIC: 1/6 panel: Told repeatedly he lost, Trump refused to go
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden vows to battle inflation as prices keep climbing
President Joe Biden speaks with guests as he and first lady Jill Biden host a dinner during the...
Biden, other leaders at summit reach migration pact despite attendance flap
On Friday morning, Keesler Air Force Base officials touched on community relations and national...
KAFB leaders talk training soldiers, community relations at Chamber event