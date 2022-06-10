WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Palazzo, Ezell to debate ahead of June 28th Congressional Runoff

South Mississippi voters will head back to the polls June 28 to decide which Republican...
South Mississippi voters will head back to the polls June 28 to decide which Republican candidate will go on for a chance to represent the Mississippi 4th Congressional District.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo and GOP challenger Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell will meet for a debate ahead of the June 28 Primary Runoff.

Palazzo issued the debate challenge Thursday, saying, “Voters deserve to hear directly from both candidates and compare our records before the runoff.”

Ezell’s team pointed out that the sheriff was already part of four other forums during the campaign that Palazzo did not participate in. Ezell himself remains eager for a public debate.

“This is the people’s seat. I think so many times people get up there in Washington and they forget about the back home folks and we’ve heard that over and over again, “Where’s our guy? We want to be able to talk with you and voice our concerns about our country and our state, and that’s very important. It belongs to the people,” Ezell said.

While Palazzo was the top vote getter in Tuesday’s Republican Primary with 32%, it was not a clear victory. Ezell emerged as his top challenger with 25% of the vote. The third place finisher, Clay Wagner, has already asked his supporters to strongly consider voting for Ezell. In fact, every other Republican challenger on this week’s primary ticket has announced their support for Ezell.

Regarding the endorsements touted by Ezell’s campaign, Palazzo said in a statement, “It’s not shocking that local politicians who ran against me in the first primary are endorsing our opponent. This race is now down to two people, and I look forward to debating the issues and comparing the candidates, especially regarding who is best suited to stand up to the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration and Democrats in Congress. A 65-year old freshman in Congress is not going to be able to get done for Mississippi what I can as a subcommittee chairman on Appropriations with seniority in the House. Additionally, Republican primary voters can’t trust a candidate whose campaign is chaired by Democrats to adequately take the fight to Democrats on open borders, inflationary policies, crime, and more.”

Palazzo’s reference to his opponent’s age seems ironic considering the Republican’s strong support for former President Donald Trump, who was 70 when he was first elected to public office.

Ezell was taking it in stride. When WLOX News asked if he would debate Palazzo, the sheriff responded, “Yes, even though I’m an old man.”

In a statement earlier this week, Ezell said, “In this runoff election, there’s a big difference between the candidates in terms of record, experience and work ethic... Now more than ever, we need someone with firsthand law enforcement experience in Congress.”

As for the debate between the two candidates, WLOX News will share more information about how you can watch it as soon as details are worked out. Until then, you can hear from both candidates in the extended interviews posted below.

In the 4th District Congressional race, six Republicans are running against incumbent Steven Palazzo in the primary. Mike Ezell joins us now.
In the 4th District Congressional race, six Republicans are running against incumbent Steven Palazzo in the primary. Congressman Palazzo joins us now.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the death of a Meridian police officer...
Manhunt still underway for murder suspect
Both lanes of traffic are congested following an multi-vehicle accident on I-10 eastbound near...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle accident at I-10 past Cedar Lake Rd. / Coast Coliseum EX 44
Amanti Briscoe, 23, is accused of firing at least eight shots into an apartment complex on...
Search underway for “armed and dangerous” suspect in PRC
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Daniel Tenner, 20, of Jackson has confessed to investigators that he robbed and killed Tyrone,...
Investigators say Jackson man confessed to killing Pascagoula woman over Facebook Marketplace purchase

Latest News

Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty
Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty
Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty
Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty
Just like yesterday, today will be hot in South MS until some PM T-Storms arrive. Unlike...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Law enforcement escorts a fallen Meridian police officer on I-59 to the State Crime Lab.
Fallen Meridian officer escorted on I-59