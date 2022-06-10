WLOX Careers
MGM Resorts sells Gold Strike Casino; Beau Rivage to receive more resources

On Thursday, MGM Resorts announced the sale of Gold Strike Casino & Resorts in Tunica for $450...
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, MGM Resorts announced the sale of Gold Strike Casino & Resorts in Tunica for $450 million.

According to the company’s CEO Bill Hornbuckle, this now means more resources can be dedicated towards the Beau Rivage.

“Gold Strike is a wonderful property with a bright future ahead,” Hornbuckle said in a news release announcing the sale.  “Strategically, though, we decided to narrow our focus in Mississippi to a single resort – Beau Rivage – and dedicate more of our time and resources towards continuing to drive success at that leading, world-class resort and casino.”

Gold Strike opened in 1994 and was acquired by MGM Resorts in 2005. At 32 stories tall, the iconic property is one of the most recognizable buildings in Tunica and towers above all other structures. When it was built, the gold tower was reported to be the tallest building in Mississippi.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

