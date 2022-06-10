Massive tugboat launched by Edison Chouest Offshore

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, Edison Chouest launched a massive offshore tugboat off the Gulfport shipyard.

The vessel took around 9 months to build. It’s around 157 feet long and 50 feet wide.

According to the yard manager, Chris Bond, more than 200 employees were working on it.

“This is a big deal for the families to see what the workers are actually building, so they have an idea of what they see day in and day out to get the vessel to get in the water,” Bond said.

Those employees were able to invite their families over to the shipyard, and they all watched as the boat hit the water. Harrison County executive development director, Bill Levers said today was a win for Harrison County.

“It’s a proud day for Harrison County. It’s a celebration of all the hard work and energy and all the great workforce and this vessel is headed to another part of the world and the oil industry, and we are very proud of that,” Levers said.

The boat was launched into the industrial canal. It will sit there for a month before being delivered to the customer.

The Gulfport shipyard will release a second vessel sometime next month.

