KAFB leaders talk training soldiers, community relations at Chamber event

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Being locked in with the community and with National Security.

That’s what Keesler Air Force Base officials talked about Friday morning at the Coast Chamber’s Morning Call event.

“We talk about being focused, be driven, be warriors. We talk about really trying to create a warrior mindset,” said Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing Commander.

That includes National Security and the emerging threat from China.

“We’ve really got to start thinking about our true global competitors, both economically and militarily,” Hunter added.

Now that COVID restrictions are eased, the base and the community can interact more when the Division St. gate opens.

“We’re probably about 10 days out from operating the gate. We did the ceremonial opening, but we’ll start putting cars through there in about 10 days. We really want to get the gates back open and the community back involved,” he said.

Base leaders also discussed upcoming infrastructure projects inside the gates, including a new cyber center and possible improvements to the base control tower and runway.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.