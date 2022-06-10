Hattiesburg Super Regional tickets growing scarce and expensive

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Hattiesburg will be the place to be for baseball fans in Mississippi as Ole Miss and Southern Miss face off for a chance to go to the College World Series, but if you haven’t found a ticket by now, it’ll only get harder to find one.

The Regional series sold out quickly and the Super Regional even more so and now certain standing room only tickets are upwards of $200 and a ticket with a face value of 60 dollars was closer to $1800 according to some online resellers.

With that many people heading up to Hattiesburg and potentially even more trying to get in, the need for security is even greater.

Part of that comes from right here on the coast with Swetman Security.

“We’ve had a lot of practice with the Conference USA tournament, the Regional, and now the Super Regional,” said Windy Swetman. “Security is going to be very tight. We have a full staff up there working hand in hand with UPD, Highway patrol, and the Hattiesburg police department, all those different partners come together. We work great together, have good cohesiveness, and work in concert together.”

From the Ole Miss side, Athletic Director Keith Carter said of the allotted 600 tickets they were given from the NCAA about 250 of those go to players and coaches families so they had around 350 left to sell.

Despite that they received more than 3500 ticket requests.

To say the excitement is there for fans and even some other Ole Miss coaches, is an understatement.

”We root like heck for Ole Miss baseball,” said Ole Miss men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis. “It’s a great group of guys who are playing great at the right time. Southern has a great team too, I think it’s going to be an unbelievable series.

First pitch is set for Saturday at 3 p.m. up at Pete Taylor Park, same time on Sunday as well.

