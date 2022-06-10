WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Hattiesburg Super Regional tickets growing scarce and expensive

Southern Mississippi pitcher Tanner Hall (28) throws during an NCAA baseball game against North...
Southern Mississippi pitcher Tanner Hall (28) throws during an NCAA baseball game against North Alabama on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Hattiesburg will be the place to be for baseball fans in Mississippi as Ole Miss and Southern Miss face off for a chance to go to the College World Series, but if you haven’t found a ticket by now, it’ll only get harder to find one.

The Regional series sold out quickly and the Super Regional even more so and now certain standing room only tickets are upwards of $200 and a ticket with a face value of 60 dollars was closer to $1800 according to some online resellers.

With that many people heading up to Hattiesburg and potentially even more trying to get in, the need for security is even greater.

Part of that comes from right here on the coast with Swetman Security.

“We’ve had a lot of practice with the Conference USA tournament, the Regional, and now the Super Regional,” said Windy Swetman. “Security is going to be very tight. We have a full staff up there working hand in hand with UPD, Highway patrol, and the Hattiesburg police department, all those different partners come together. We work great together, have good cohesiveness, and work in concert together.”

From the Ole Miss side, Athletic Director Keith Carter said of the allotted 600 tickets they were given from the NCAA about 250 of those go to players and coaches families so they had around 350 left to sell.

Despite that they received more than 3500 ticket requests.

To say the excitement is there for fans and even some other Ole Miss coaches, is an understatement.

”We root like heck for Ole Miss baseball,” said Ole Miss men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis. “It’s a great group of guys who are playing great at the right time. Southern has a great team too, I think it’s going to be an unbelievable series.

First pitch is set for Saturday at 3 p.m. up at Pete Taylor Park, same time on Sunday as well.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Ray Hinkle, 24, is currently being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center...
Gunshots fired in Ocean Springs domestic dispute
Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor Mario King released from prison, attorney says
A woman reported missing in Pascagoula has been found and police say she is safe.
UPDATE: Missing woman found in Pascagoula
Amanti Briscoe, 23, is accused of firing at least eight shots into an apartment complex on...
Search underway for “armed and dangerous” suspect in PRC
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

The Rebel Road Trip rolled into Pascagoula Thursday.
The Rebel Road Trip stops in Pascagoula
12 new members will be inducted into the Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.
Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame introduces new members
Biloxi native Stan Dellenger retires from coaching after 40 years
Biloxi native Stan Dellenger retires from coaching after 40 years
Stan Dellenger roams the sidelines for St. Stanislaus in 2009
Biloxi native Stan Dellenger retires from coaching after 40 years