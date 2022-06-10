WLOX Careers
Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame introduces new members

12 new members will be inducted into the Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.
12 new members will be inducted into the Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Twelve new members are set to be inducted into the Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame this year.

While the banquet itself is set for the weekend, Thursday was a chance for WLOX to meet with the new inductees.

This year’s 12 members are representing Gulfport area high schools as either an athlete or the coach, and of the 12, six graduated from Gulfport high school.

The ceremony was put off for two years because of the pandemic and this year’s class is so excited to finally get the ceremony rolling.

”It’s good because I have elderly parents and I was hoping they would still be here when this happened,” said inductee Jimmy Parker. “They’ve been a big part of my coaching and athletic career and they still support me in my coaching.

“I like the option they picked here to go ahead and stick with it, bring us in as one class and what a class we have this year,” said inductee Brian Garriga

“The last three years we’ve been through a lot and to have it at this time is great,” said inductee Francisco ‘Boo” Hardy. “It’s going to be a wonderful experience.”

“It’s better to be careful and rather safe than sorry but it’s been a long time coming and it’s going to be a great opportunity,” said inductee Marcus Lawton.

The other members are Robert Miketinas, Roderick Caples, Leonard Bennett, Chester Fairley, Leroy Hardy, Carolyn Graham Lewis, Glen Dewease, and Danny Pringle.

