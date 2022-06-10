WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Gluckstadt chief recalls working with fallen Meridian police officer

Memorial candle
Memorial candle(MGN)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Gluckstadt Police Chief Wendell Watts says Thursday’s officer-involved shooting in Meridian is another reminder of what it means to be a “brother in blue.”

“Kennis Croom was a friend and a good officer,” he said. “Today sucks.”

Thursday, Croom and an unidentified female were killed in Meridian.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the officer’s identity.

The suspect, Dante Marquez Bender, was still on the run Thursday night.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Blue Alert for the suspect.

“We lost a brother in blue along with being a friend,” Watts said in a Facebook post. “This is especially hard because everyone in law enforcement has been on similar calls and (knows) that it can happen to them or their partner or their friend.”

“I’ve lost a lot of officers over the years that were friends and colleagues. Today brings them all back.”

Wendell Watts reflects on officers lost in the line of duty.
Wendell Watts reflects on officers lost in the line of duty.(WLBT)

Watts was head of security at Merit Health Central when Croom was with Jackson Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

He got to know Croom when he worked extra jobs at the hospital.

“He’s just a good guy,” he said.

Watts, a law enforcement veteran, lost his best friend in 1997. He recalled receiving a phone call about it in his post on social media.

“My partner for almost five years and best friend killed,” he said. “I can only tell the family of the Meridian officer that I am sorry. I know how you feel, but know he died doing what he loved to do.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the death of a Meridian police officer...
Manhunt still underway for murder suspect
Both lanes of traffic are congested following an multi-vehicle accident on I-10 eastbound near...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle accident at I-10 past Cedar Lake Rd. / Coast Coliseum EX 44
Amanti Briscoe, 23, is accused of firing at least eight shots into an apartment complex on...
Search underway for “armed and dangerous” suspect in PRC
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Daniel Tenner, 20, of Jackson has confessed to investigators that he robbed and killed Tyrone,...
Investigators say Jackson man confessed to killing Pascagoula woman over Facebook Marketplace purchase

Latest News

Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty
Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty
Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty
Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty
Just like yesterday, today will be hot in South MS until some PM T-Storms arrive. Unlike...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame
Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame introduces new members
In April, the rooster was kidnapped and killed, leaving Ocean Springs devastated.
Ocean Springs community crowds downtown for Carl Fest