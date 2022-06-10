WLOX Careers
Diamondhead city manager resigns

Michael Reso, Diamondhead city manager, resigns after more than four years.
Michael Reso, Diamondhead city manager, resigns after more than four years.(City of Diamondhead)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Diamondhead city manager, Michael Reso, has resigned from his position as of June 10.

Reso has been Diamondhead city manager since 2018, and is the third city manager in the city’s history. He has been a resident of Diamondhead for more than 15 years.

“We thank Michael for his service and dedication to the City of Diamondhead. The City has a bright future with many projects on the horizon. The City will begin the search for our new City Manager to help us enact that bright future,” Derek Cusick, City Attorney, said in a press release Friday.

As the city works through the application process for a new city manager, Diamondhead Comptroller, Jon McCraw, has been appointed to serve in the interim.

