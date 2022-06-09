TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle accident at I-10 past Cedar Lake Rd. / Coast Coliseum EX 44

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Both lanes of traffic are congested following an multi-vehicle accident on I-10 eastbound near Cedar Lake Rd. All eastbound lanes are blocked, and westbound lanes are moving at heavily reduced speeds. The eastbound Cedar Lake Rd. exit has been closed as a result.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes if possible and be mindful when driving in hazardous conditions. Delays are expected to last past 5:30 p.m.

Multi-vehicle accident at I-10 past Cedar Lake Rd. / Coast Coliseum EX 44 (Noah Noble)

Visit https://mobile.mdottraffic.com/ to stay updated on the latest traffic information.

