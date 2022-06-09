WLOX Careers
Thursday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT
Scattered thunderstorms will be possible today in South Mississippi, mainly after noon. Damaging thunderstorms will be possible, but unlikely. Our main threat from any damaging thunderstorms would be gusty winds over 35 mph. The threat level for storm damage from hail, flooding, & tornadoes today in South Mississippi is near-zero. This could be our hottest day of the year so far with temperatures possibly climbing all the way up into the mid 90s. The heat index may top 105 degrees.

