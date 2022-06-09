WLOX Careers
Pearl River County attempted murder suspect arrested

Amanti Briscoe, 23, is accused of firing at least eight shots into an apartment complex on Jackson Landing Road Tuesday around 11:30 a.m.(Pearl River Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday night, attempted murder suspect Amanti Briscoe, 23, was taken into custody inside of an apartment by Waveland Police Department.

Briscoe is accused of firing at least eight shots into an apartment complex on Jackson Landing Road on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. No one was hit by the bullets, but Major Marc Ogden told WLOX News Briscoe used a handgun to fire into the building where families live.

“He showed a complete disregard for human life of the many residents of the apartment complex. He didn’t seem to care about the kids living there,” Ogden said.

During the investigation, Ogden said deputies learned that the gunfire followed a dispute over a large amount of marijuana allegedly stolen from Briscoe. The people Briscoe allegedly shot at were not involved in the alleged theft of marijuana.

In addition an attempted murder charge from Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, Briscoe is also charged being charged by Picayune Police Department for two counts of grand larceny and one count of petit larceny,

Hancock, Waveland, and Picayune Police Departments all assisted Pearl River County PD in locating and apprehending the suspect.

