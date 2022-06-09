Moss Point alum chosen as ‘Youth of the Year’

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a one-of-a-kind send-off. Dozens showed up to support Jaiden Joseph, the Boys and Girls Club’s Youth of the Year for the state of Mississippi.

“Whew, it was a blast,” Joseph said. “I really, really enjoyed myself. The love in the room, I just felt it all.”

Joseph made history, becoming the first Boys and Girls Clubs of Jackson County member to win the state title. Now she’s gearing up a regional competition in Atlanta, hoping to keep the same momentum.

“It’s just an amazing opportunity to represent my club, the first in 30 years,” Joseph said. “I can’t even imagine so I just wanted to go in and do my best. To see it blow up and be this big is truly a blessing to me.”

A host of dignitaries were on hand delivering messages and several thousand dollars in scholarships.

While taking time to relish the moment, Joseph is already gearing up for her presentation.

“I really want to focus on making sure the judges really feel my energy when I’m in the room,” she added. “Due to COVID, it will just be me and them so it will be more of a one-on-one experience with the judges.”

The Moss Point High 2021 valedictorian is set to compete June 15th for the regional title. She’s currently a freshman at Tougaloo College, majoring in English and minoring in Pre-Law.

