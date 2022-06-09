Investigators say Jackson man confessed to killing Pascagoula woman over Facebook Marketplace purchase

TERRYTOWN, La. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about the night a Pascagoula woman was shot to death in Louisiana as she tried to buy an iPhone from someone on Facebook Marketplace. We want to warn you, some of the details of Morgan Tyrone’s murder are very disturbing.

Daniel Tenner, 20, of Jackson has confessed to investigators that he robbed and killed Tyrone, shooting her in the head. Tenner was also identified as the gunman by Tyrone’s girlfriend, who was also in the minivan with her toddler when the murder happened.

Investigators with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office say on Sunday, April 10, 2022, Tyrone and her girlfriend drove to Terrytown to purchase the phone. They arrived at a home in the 300 block of Friedrich’s Road around 10:30 p.m.

Tenner and Tyrone had gone back and forth over who would hand over their part first, the iPhone13 or the agreed upon $300 cash. Tyrone started to put her money away when Tenner, who was standing outside the vehicle, pulled a gun and shot Tyrone in the head. The bullet impact splattered blood and brain matter everywhere, covering Tyrone’s girlfriend sitting in the van with her. Investigators say Tenner then turned the gun to her and the toddler and demanded the money. She gave him the cash, grabbed her child, and got away as fast as she could.

Detectives were able to track Tenner’s cell phone, and place him at the murder scene at the time Tyrone was killed. Tenner had been staying at an apartment about a block away. We’re told the apartment owner drove Tenner back to Jackson a couple of days later.

About three weeks after the shooting, U.S. Marshals arrested Tenner in Jackson thanks to a tip that came in to Crime Stoppers. Tyrone’s girlfriend then identified Tenner as the gunman.

Detectives say Tenner expressed remorse for killing Tyrone and asked if he could apologize to the victim’s family. They gave him a legal pad and he wrote a letter to them. We were not told what was actually in that letter.

Tenner is charged with first degree murder, armed robbery, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is being held without bond in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna.

The victim, Morgan Tyrone, was 24 years old when she was killed. According to her obituary, she was a lifelong resident of Pascagoula and attended Pascagoula High School.

Morgan Tyrone, 24 (Facebook)

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.