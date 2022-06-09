WLOX Careers
Hancock County deputies cleared in deputy-involved shooting

No criminal conduct was found on behalf of the deputies involved in an August 2021 shooting of...
No criminal conduct was found on behalf of the deputies involved in an August 2021 shooting of 80-year-old Martin Luther Bowman III who had reportedly just shot and killed his roommate.(KTVF)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PEARLINGTON, Miss. (WLOX) - No criminal conduct was found on behalf of the deputies involved in an August 2021 shooting of 80-year-old Martin Luther Bowman III who had reportedly just shot and killed his roommate.

After considering the circumstances leading up to and during the shooting, a Grand Jury in Hancock County concluded that the deputies involved did not act with criminal conduct.

The series of events leading to the shooting started around 5 a.m. on August 30, 2021 at a home on Kelly Road in the Pearlington community. Authorities were called to investigate a man who reportedly shot his roommate.

Investigators said George Hobart Shaw, 65, died after being shot by Bowman, who was known throughout the area as Captain Foo or “the captain. Bowman lived with Shaw in the victim’s house.

On that day, tropical storm force winds and rain were battering the area. Sheriff’s deputies trying to investigate the death had to use boats to get to the house, navigating through water as deep as nine feet.

According to Hancock County Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner, deputies tried to make contact with Bowman, shots were fired, and Bowman died. He was shot around 9 a.m. and died shortly after.

No deputies were injured in the exchange of gunfire. Nearby witnesses were then evacuated from the area on boats.

