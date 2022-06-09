WLOX Careers
Gulf Coast Billfish Classic reels in big fish, big boats

Bill Snyder is on location where the 2022 Billfish Classic will take place.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The battle cry for this weekend is “fish on!”

The 26th Annual Gulf Coast Billfish Classic features $1.3 million in prize money at stake for anglers from all over the region, including here in Biloxi.

David Machado’s boat carries Team Blueprint with an all-Biloxi crew going up against the top teams.

“We usually fish about four to five tournaments a year, but with this one being the hometown event, the one we look forward to the most, we get a good crew that’s all local guys and we really enjoy it and get after it,” Machado said.

There’s between 73 and 74 boats competing this year.

“A lot of people are picking and choosing because of the price of fuel and the economy, but the way it looks now, a lot of boats are choosing to come to the Coast and Biloxi,” said Bobby Carter, tournament director.

The scales at Point Cadet Marina open Friday and Saturday at 3 p.m. each day. One of the cooler spectacles of the event is the boat parade, as all competing vessels head down the Biloxi Channel to signal the start of the event. The event runs until June 12, 2022.

“I brag on Biloxi and the Coast when all the time when it comes to this tournament. It’s like none other. We fish a lot of tournaments in the Northern Gulf, and this one is the most attended,” Machado added.

Visit the official Billfish Classic website for more information, including catch statistics, live scoring, awards, team listings, and more.

