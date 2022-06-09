Community reacts to new details in Old Pass Road shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - When you drive past the Climb CDC, the organization’s CEO John Whitfield said you will see a pipeline to success.

“Because of what happened on Friday, it evidences why programs like this are absolutely necessary. In addition to that, it also tells us why we need to obtain more funding for programs like this to give our young people an alternative to just dropping out. Instead, drop back in, do something constructive, something positive to give yourself an opportunity to compete in the job market,” Whitfield said.

However, you may also see tokens to remember a life that was taken.

Whitfield said an argument broke out between students 18-year-old Tyrese Yarbor and 16-year-old Dewayne Stewart Jr. during class. Whitfield said the teachers couldn’t hold the students back and the argument shifted outside.

Arrest documents said Yarbor reached into his backpack and was then shot by Stewart multiple times.

Whitfield explained it saddens him to see students’ lives end when they were trying to turn it around.

“All of the young people involved were bettering themselves, but they simply got caught up in the moment. Because they got caught up in the moment, we got this tragedy on Friday,” Whitfield said.

Gulfport’s civic club President Louis Gholar said when he tries to talk with the youth, they can’t give a straight answer as to why they turn to guns.

“The weapon they’re using on the street is the weapon we used in the military. I just know if it got in the hand of a 16,17,18-year-old, it’s going to kill a bunch of people,” Gholar said.

Gaston Point’s community watch leader Lorraine Price plans to host a community night out against crime event to encourage folks to stand up and speak out against gun violence.

“We’ve got some good families out here now. We got some good children out here, but we have got to do more to make a better life. We can’t do it the easy way all of the time. Sometimes you’ll need to put some elbow grease in there too. We’re trying to get this gun violence under control because it’s too far out of hand,” Price said.

Whitfield said the hundreds of success stories at the Climb inspires him to move forward from this setback.

“It doesn’t change our mission, but it’s given us a resolve and a renewed determination to work even harder to try to get through to our youth,” Whitfield said.

The Gaston Point Community Night Out Against Crime is on June 16 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Family Enrichment center

