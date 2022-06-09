WLOX Careers
Assault rifle, 500 rounds of ammunition, two bulletproof vests stolen from Mississippi police vehicle

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA/WLBT) - Someone stole an assault rifle, a handgun, 500 rounds of ammunition and two bulletproof vests from a Mississippi police vehicle.

According to the City of Columbus, the theft happened sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning. The city-owned vehicle was parked at the officer’s home.

Police Chief Fred Shelton said the thief stole the items from the trunk of an unmarked car.

“I am upset over this news of the missing weapons and other equipment,” Mayor Keith Gaskin said. “The weapons being in the hands of a thief is a risk to the safety of our community. I spoke to the Police Chief [Shelton] and the [Lowndes County] Sheriff [Eddie Hawkins]... and they assure me the case is getting the full investigatory attention of both departments. All of the information on the missing guns and items has been entered into a national database used by law enforcement agencies all over the United States.”

The officer will not face any trouble regarding the incident, Shelton said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Columbus Police Department or the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

