Wednesday’s Forecast

Mostly sunny with hardly any rain today. Temperatures start off in the warm 70s & 80s this morning. Expect plenty of summerlike heat & humidity this afternoon with hot high temperatures ranging from 90 to 95 degrees and a heat index as hot as 105 degrees. Wetter weather will be possible at some point between tomorrow and Sunday as a slow-moving cool front approaches us from the northwest. Rain amounts will probably only amount to two inches by the end of the weekend. But, it will be difficult to tell exactly which day and what time each day will be the wettest during the Thursday through Sunday timeframe because the front will be stalling and it all depends on exactly where the front stalls. Will it stall well north of us? Just north of us? Right on top of us? South of us? Each different scenario would produce a different outcome on exactly when we see rain and how often we’ll see rain during the Thursday through Sunday timeframe.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.