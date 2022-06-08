WLOX Careers
Teacher threw hockey stick at 8-year-old, mom says

The teacher was put on administrative leave shortly after the incident and later let go. (WCCO, PRINCETON SCHOOL SURVEILLANCE, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By WCCO Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Minn. (WCCO) - A Minnesota mom says her 8-year-old son is afraid to return to school this fall after his gym teacher allegedly threw a hockey stick at him.

Jodi Johnson is furious over what she says happened to her son Easton in gym class on March 28, one day after his 8th birthday. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

“They would just say that it was a bad reaction the teacher had, and I just had a hard time swallowing that that’s how they feel,” she said.

Easton was throwing hockey sticks into a pile along with other students when teacher Kim Neubauer allegedly picked up the stick the boy just laid down and threw it back at him.

“With the force of the stick, it hit the upper part of his mouth, and it did knock a tooth out,” Johnson said.

She says that, fortunately, the tooth was a baby tooth, but the root and gum were significantly damaged and Easton’s lip was also busted.

The Princeton School District says they put Neubauer on unpaid administrative leave two weeks after the incident. That leave lasted through the end of the school year, and when the year ended, the district says it ended Neubauer’s employment.

After she was let go, the district publicly recognized it as a retirement, putting up a congratulatory post on Facebook. That post was ultimately taken down.

Easton’s parents say the district’s actions are not enough. His mom is frustrated no one can be held accountable because there is no criminal investigation into the incident.

“The school district, the principal, the nurse – nobody made a police report,” Johnson said.

Easton is currently enjoying summer break with his dog, Mya, but his mom says his anxiety about starting third grade in the fall is already setting in.

“He’s very nervous about gym class, who teaches gym class, what do they do in that gym class,” Johnson said. “It’s gonna take quite a bit, I think, to get him to feel comfortable again.”

Princeton Superintendent Ben Barton released a statement, saying in part that student safety is a top concern. He said that privacy laws prevent the district from sharing exactly what action was taken regarding this incident.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

