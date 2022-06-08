WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pearl River baseball returns to South Mississippi after national title

PRCC's baseball team came out on top in Enid, Oklahoma, over the weekend. The top-ranked Wildcats team won its first-ever junior college national championship.
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The national champions are back in South Mississippi.

The Pearl River baseball team is fresh off their NJCAA national title in Enid, Oklahoma, the program’s first such title. The team won 45 games, the second-most of any Wildcat team in program history, and the final win of the season gave Michael Avalon his 200th as the head coach of PRCC.

The Wildcats stopped by the WLOX studios this afternoon with the trophy in hand, and re-lived the surreal moment the national championship trophy became theirs. Watch the full interview above.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport police arrested 19-year-old Dayjohi Keshawn Wright (left) on two charges of...
Three arrested after reported drive-by shooting at Gulfport gas station
Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
Mississippi voters will choose Congressional leaders this year, and one of the most talked...
Primary voting now underway in Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District
File - Crime scene
Officials ID body found in ditch by I-59
NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
VIDEO: Onlookers jump on NOPD unit while drivers spin donuts in St. Roch

Latest News

Conner Tingle, a powerlifter from Gautier, has already won multiple medals on the first day of...
Gautier powerlifter wins gold, silver medals at 2022 Special Olympics
PRCC's baseball team came out on top in Enid, Oklahoma, over the weekend. The top-ranked...
PRCC Wildcats take home their first junior college national championship
USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss for a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series to decide who will...
NCAA Hattiesburg Super Regional schedule released
Ole Miss crushes Arizona to end Wildcats’ season