Pearl River baseball returns to South Mississippi after national title

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The national champions are back in South Mississippi.

The Pearl River baseball team is fresh off their NJCAA national title in Enid, Oklahoma, the program’s first such title. The team won 45 games, the second-most of any Wildcat team in program history, and the final win of the season gave Michael Avalon his 200th as the head coach of PRCC.

The Wildcats stopped by the WLOX studios this afternoon with the trophy in hand, and re-lived the surreal moment the national championship trophy became theirs. Watch the full interview above.

