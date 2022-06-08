OPENING THURSDAY: South Mississippi Summer Fair at the Coliseum

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 2022 South Mississippi Summer Fair will take place at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center from June 9 to June 19, 2022. Here’s what you need to know!

Unlimited ride wristbands are available for purchase, or ride tickets can be purchased for $2 each. Each ride requires one ride ticket. Daily parking costs $5.

Hours, unlimited ride armband prices, and admission costs for each day are listed below:

Date Unlimited Ride Hours Unlimited Ride Armband Price Admission Thursday, June 9 5 - 10 p.m. $2 Tickets | 1 ticket to ride $5 Friday, June 10

(Premium Night) 5 - 11 p.m. $30 $10 Saturday, June 11

(Premium Night) 1 - 11 p.m. $30 $10 Sunday, June 12 1 - 10 p.m. $30 $5 Monday, June 13 5 - 10 p.m. $25 $5 Tuesday, June 14 5 - 10 p.m. $25 $5 Wednesday, June 15 5 - 10 p.m. $25 $5 Thursday, June 16 5 - 10 p.m. $25 $5 Friday, June 17

(Premium Night) 5 - 11 p.m. $30 $10 Saturday, June 18

(Premium Night) 1 - 11 p.m. $30 $10 Sunday, June 19 1 - 9 p.m. $30 $5

Wristbands will be sold until one hour prior to fair closing each day. There are no refunds, rainchecks, or exchanges available for wristbands or admission prices, and there is also no re-entry to the fair. Metal detectors will be located at each entryway.

An Extreme Illusionist live show, Jurassic Quest, K9 in flights live show, family fun tent, pig races, petting zoo, and live music are all included with admission at the 35th annual fair.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.