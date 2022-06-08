WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Moss Point leaders seeking voters’ approval for tax increase

Moss Point Parks & Recreation
Moss Point Parks & Recreation(WLOX)
By Josh Jackson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - This week, Moss Point’s board of aldermen agreed to ask voters to approve a 2% restaurant tax.

“If you go through Moss Point, just look around,” said Tugus restaurant owner Connie Rogers. “That city is dying, and they just keep raising taxes on people. I just don’t understand it.”

According to city officials, the tax increase will cover costs to promote tourism and improve Parks and Recreation.

However, Rogers said due to inflation and unprecedented rising gas prices, now is not the time.

“The common citizen is the one who’s going to pay for all of this,” he said.

According to experts, the rising prices at the pump are compounding inflationary pressures for consumers. Inflation rates recently hit a 40-year high after the consumer price index jumped 8.5% annually.

Rogers said he’s feeling the effects first-hand.

“We’ve had to go up on the prices of food because Cysco has raised the prices,” Rogers added. “And you have price increases on fuel and everything. We even get a service charge on the fuel that comes in here.”

Last week, baseball returned to Moss Point’s Gautier Street Field for the first time in seven years. If voters approve the new 2% tax, that could mean more upgrades to River City recreational facilities.

“Normal people pay the taxes,” Rogers said. “The people who are just normal, everyday citizens. It’s just passed. The people at the bottom have to pay the taxes. I’m not for an increase in taxes.”

The new proposed voting date is Sept. 13. Moss Point unsuccessfully tried to get a restaurant tax approved three years ago. Any referendum that asks voters to approve a tax increase requires 60% support.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
File - Crime scene
Officials ID body found in ditch by I-59
Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor Mario King released from prison, attorney says
A woman reported missing in Pascagoula has been found and police say she is safe.
UPDATE: Missing woman found in Pascagoula
Mississippi voters will choose Congressional leaders this year, and one of the most talked...
Primary voting now underway in Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District

Latest News

According to city officials, the process of repairing the piers is taking longer because they...
Gulfport still working with FEMA, MEMA for pier repairs
Gun safety was on the minds of those gathered at the Mississippi Sheriffs' Association summer...
Mississippi sheriffs say they’re ready to enforce any gun safety laws that come to pass
The electric line worker non-credit training program is a one-semester, 13-week program.
Free line worker classes coming this fall at MGCCC
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month