Moss Point leaders seeking voters’ approval for tax increase

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - This week, Moss Point’s board of aldermen agreed to ask voters to approve a 2% restaurant tax.

“If you go through Moss Point, just look around,” said Tugus restaurant owner Connie Rogers. “That city is dying, and they just keep raising taxes on people. I just don’t understand it.”

According to city officials, the tax increase will cover costs to promote tourism and improve Parks and Recreation.

However, Rogers said due to inflation and unprecedented rising gas prices, now is not the time.

“The common citizen is the one who’s going to pay for all of this,” he said.

According to experts, the rising prices at the pump are compounding inflationary pressures for consumers. Inflation rates recently hit a 40-year high after the consumer price index jumped 8.5% annually.

Rogers said he’s feeling the effects first-hand.

“We’ve had to go up on the prices of food because Cysco has raised the prices,” Rogers added. “And you have price increases on fuel and everything. We even get a service charge on the fuel that comes in here.”

Last week, baseball returned to Moss Point’s Gautier Street Field for the first time in seven years. If voters approve the new 2% tax, that could mean more upgrades to River City recreational facilities.

“Normal people pay the taxes,” Rogers said. “The people who are just normal, everyday citizens. It’s just passed. The people at the bottom have to pay the taxes. I’m not for an increase in taxes.”

The new proposed voting date is Sept. 13. Moss Point unsuccessfully tried to get a restaurant tax approved three years ago. Any referendum that asks voters to approve a tax increase requires 60% support.

