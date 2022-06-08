Mississippi sheriffs say they’re ready to enforce any gun safety laws that come to pass

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As federal lawmakers intensify their discussions over guns and school safety, sheriffs gathered for the Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association summer conference said they are ready to enforce whatever laws may come to pass.

The tragedy, like what happened in Uvalde, Texas, has a way of making everyone – including law enforcement – go back to basic questions.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson has his priorities in order.

“It breaks your heart immediately to know what the parents are going through, what the school’s going through and the teachers,” he said. “So, the emotional effect hits you first.”

After that, the questions come.

“You want to hope that everything went right with law enforcement,” Peterson said. “From what I gather, based on this scenario, it didn’t, and that’s something that they’re going to have to stand up and eat and realize the changes that need to be made.”

Peterson said that in Mississippi, law enforcement training is consistent when it comes to stopping this kind of attack.

“We immediately go to the threat,” he said. “We don’t do anything else. We don’t wait for backup. We go to the threat.”

The Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association has been meeting in conferences since the early 1980s.

It’s a way to get in the required 20 hours of training every year, and it helps to get everyone on the same page.

“It’s just a way for us to come together, get up to date on what the new laws are going to be coming into effect July 1, and take that back to our constituents and do the best job we can do for them,” said association president Sheriff Greg Pollan of Calhoun County.

Peterson said some laws need scrutiny.

“I think that some of our laws are backward. I think that for you to be able to buy a gun at 18 and not be able to drink a beer at 18, I think is an issue,” he said. “Something needs to change. Something needs to happen. We’ve discussed it here what those changes are. Nobody knows, but it’s going to be up to the lawmakers to figure it out.”

He said mental health is the biggest issue to address, which is why he started Crisis Intervention Training.

“In Harrison County, especially, we have more CIT officers than most in the state,” Peterson added. “And I look at that and I started that and I want to keep that going. But we have a huge mental health issue in Mississippi.”

