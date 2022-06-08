Man shot, one person questioned in Biloxi shooting investigation

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man shot late Tuesday night in Biloxi will survive, and police say there doesn’t appear to be any threat to the public.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Judge Sekul Avenue. A 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. He was shot, but the wound wasn’t life-threatening.

Officers have questioned a person of interest, but so far no charged have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to contact Biloxi Police at (228) 435-6112 or (228) 392-0641. Or you can email the Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us

Tips may also be reported to Mississippi Crime Stoppers by calling (877) 787-5898, or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

