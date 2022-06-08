Gunshots fired in Ocean Springs domestic dispute

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs police are investigating a domestic incident that ended in gunfire Wednesday morning.

Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston told WLOX News the gunshots were fired at a home on Linda Circle. The Chief described it as a domestic incident. He emphasized the person accused of the shooting is now in custody.

Dunston said two people received minor injuries.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.