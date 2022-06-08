WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Gunshots fired in Ocean Springs domestic dispute

Person accused of firing gunshots is now in custody.
Person accused of firing gunshots is now in custody.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs police are investigating a domestic incident that ended in gunfire Wednesday morning.

Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston told WLOX News the gunshots were fired at a home on Linda Circle. The Chief described it as a domestic incident. He emphasized the person accused of the shooting is now in custody.

Dunston said two people received minor injuries.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
File - Crime scene
Officials ID body found in ditch by I-59
Mississippi voters will choose Congressional leaders this year, and one of the most talked...
Primary voting now underway in Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District
A woman reported missing in Pascagoula has been found and police say she is safe.
UPDATE: Missing woman found in Pascagoula
Gulfport police arrested 19-year-old Dayjohi Keshawn Wright (left) on two charges of...
Three arrested after reported drive-by shooting at Gulfport gas station

Latest News

We continue this stretch of summerlike heat & humidity. Expect better rain chances between...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Republic voters in South Mississippi will head back to the polls in three weeks after a close...
Palazzo, Ezell head to runoff for 4th Congressional District Republican nomination
Biloxi native Stan Dellenger retires from coaching after 40 years
Biloxi native Stan Dellenger retires from coaching after 40 years
Wednesday is the first-day patients may apply for a medical marijuana card in Mississippi.
City of Biloxi opens the door for medical marijuana businesses