Gautier powerlifter wins gold, silver medals at 2022 Special Olympics

Conner Tingle, a powerlifter from Gautier, has already won multiple medals on the first day of the competition. He was awarded a gold medal in squat, a silver in bench press, a silver in deadlift, and a gold medal overall for all three lifts.(Special Olympics Mississippi)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WLOX) - Athletes from across the country are competing in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, and Mississippi is already racking up the wins.

Conner Tingle, a powerlifter from Gautier, has already won multiple medals on the first day of the competition. He was awarded a gold medal in squat, a silver in bench press, a silver in deadlift, and a gold medal overall for all three lifts.

Below are the medals awarded to other Mississippi athletes so far in the games:

  • Luke Robinson, Bocce Men’s Singles - gold medalist
  • Lisa Dalsin, Bocce Women’s Singles - 5th place
  • Shelby Rogers, Bocce Women’s Singles - 4th place
  • Dean Goodwin, Bocce Women’s Singles - 6th place
  • Brooks Chance, Bocce Men’s Singles - silver medalist
  • Brandon Chambless, Men’s 400m Run, silver medalist
  • Abagail Spangler, Women’s Powerlifting
    • Bench Press - Bronze
    • Deadlift - 4th place
    • Squat - 4th place
    • Combination - 4th place
  • Josh Mixon, Bowling Men’s Singles - 4th place
  • Jason Smith, Bowling Men’s Singles - silver medalist
  • Craig Foshee, Bowling Men’s Singles - silver medalist
  • Michael Champs, Bowling Men’s Singles - gold medalist
  • Mia Stewart, Bowling Women’s Singles - 5th place
  • Gabby Burns, Bowling Women’s Singles - 4th place
  • Kristina Cole, Bowling Women’s Singles - 8th place
  • Misty Grantham, Bowling Women’s Singles - 7th place
  • Jaycelyn Collins, Women’s 50 yard Breaststroke - gold medalist
  • Gregory Hutson, Men’s 50 yard Breaststroke - gold medalist

