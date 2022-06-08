Gautier powerlifter wins gold, silver medals at 2022 Special Olympics

ORLANDO, Fla. (WLOX) - Athletes from across the country are competing in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, and Mississippi is already racking up the wins.

Conner Tingle, a powerlifter from Gautier, has already won multiple medals on the first day of the competition. He was awarded a gold medal in squat, a silver in bench press, a silver in deadlift, and a gold medal overall for all three lifts.

Below are the medals awarded to other Mississippi athletes so far in the games:

Luke Robinson, Bocce Men’s Singles - gold medalist

Lisa Dalsin, Bocce Women’s Singles - 5th place

Shelby Rogers, Bocce Women’s Singles - 4th place

Dean Goodwin, Bocce Women’s Singles - 6th place

Brooks Chance, Bocce Men’s Singles - silver medalist

Brandon Chambless, Men’s 400m Run, silver medalist

Abagail Spangler, Women’s Powerlifting Bench Press - Bronze Deadlift - 4th place Squat - 4th place Combination - 4th place

Josh Mixon, Bowling Men’s Singles - 4th place

Jason Smith, Bowling Men’s Singles - silver medalist

Craig Foshee, Bowling Men’s Singles - silver medalist

Michael Champs, Bowling Men’s Singles - gold medalist

Mia Stewart, Bowling Women’s Singles - 5th place

Gabby Burns, Bowling Women’s Singles - 4th place

Kristina Cole, Bowling Women’s Singles - 8th place

Misty Grantham, Bowling Women’s Singles - 7th place

Jaycelyn Collins, Women’s 50 yard Breaststroke - gold medalist

Gregory Hutson, Men’s 50 yard Breaststroke - gold medalist

