Free line worker classes coming this fall at MGCCC

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Mississippi Power are partnering to offer a line worker program at no cost to participants.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Mississippi Power are partnering to offer a line worker program at no cost to participants. Applications are currently being taken for classes beginning Sept. 6.

“This class is part of a larger project funded by Accelerate Mississippi that supports line worker training district-wide,” said Erin Riggins, associate vice president of workforce solutions at MGCCC.

The electric line worker non-credit training program is a one-semester, 13-week program. Students receive specialized instruction in certification areas required by the electrical power industry.

“We recognize the importance of properly trained students to enter the workforce and help us make and move electricity for our customers,” said Stephen Schruff, transmission general manager at Mississippi Power. “This is a path we’re putting out there, where you can a have a very good career, provide for your family and possibly stay within the area.”

Upon completion, students are prepared for an entry-level position as an electrical powerline installer or repairer. The curriculum focuses on basic safety, basic electricity, pole climbing and bucket truck operation, along with other basic skills needed for entry-level work in the utility field.

