Former Moss Point mayor Mario King released from prison, attorney says

Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being sentenced Thursday morning.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Moss Point mayor Mario King is a free man Tuesday night.

King’s attorney Calvin Taylor confirmed to WLOX that King was released from prison Tuesday.

Mario King and his wife Natasha each pleaded guilty in 2021 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Mario was sentenced in July of last year to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

King was serving his sentence at FCI El Reno, a federal institution in El Reno, Oklahoma, that contains roughly 1,000 male inmates.

Natasha King was sentenced to probation, which was the recommendation of prosecutors. Mario was ordered to pay $8,000 in fines, and Natasha was ordered to pay $5,500. The couple are jointly ordered to pay $6,937 in restitution.

The Kings were arrested in 2020 and initially charged with 13 counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government through wire fraud. The couple negotiated a plea deal allowing them to admit to just one count each of wire fraud.

The indictment accused Mario and Natasha of soliciting funds for the benefit gala but not using that money for its intended purpose, which was to support a mental health program for Moss Point School District. Instead, prosecutors said the Kings used the money to pay various personal expenses, including a down payment on a new car, cash withdrawals, and paying credit card charges that were used to purchase a designer dog breed.

This is a developing report. We will update this story as more information is made available.

