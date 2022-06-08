WLOX Careers
City of Biloxi open the door for medical marijuana businesses

Wednesday is the first-day patients may apply for a medical marijuana card in Mississippi.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Biloxi City Council approves an ordinance opening the door to medical marijuana businesses in the city.

As we reported, the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Act passed in February, legalizing medical marijuana. The act is heavily regulated by the state although cities were given the option to make decisions particularly on zoning.

Two weeks ago, Biloxi city council did not want to make any decisions on medical marijuana without having the city attorney present during the meeting.

Today they finally passed an ordinance allowing zoning in the city. The vote was split 5-1. Council member, Robert Deming made it clear that he wanted dispensaries to have the worked “medical” in front of them.

WLOX asked him if he thought bringing medical marijuana businesses in Biloxi is a good idea.

“That’s kind of a catch 22 question, right? Because do I believe medical marijuana is a good thing. 77 percent of the people on the ballot voted for it,” Deming said. So, it is a good thing that we are upholding the will of the people, yes. Do I think it’s going to benefit financially, probably. Do I think it’s ethically or morally right, that’s for someone individually to determine for themselves.”

All applicants must be licensed by the state. The city will be involved in making sure all applicants meet all zoning requirements.

This includes making sure dispensaries are one thousand feet away from schools, churches, and daycares.

