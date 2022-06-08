Biloxi native Stan Dellenger retires from coaching after 40 years

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A local legend officially entered retirement last week.

Biloxi native Stan Dellenger spent the majority of his 40-year coaching career in South Mississippi. After playing football for Southern Miss, Dellenger spent almost a decade in Louisiana, before coming home to the Coast. He was a member of the coaching staff for the state champion St. Stanislaus football team in 2009, and spent the last 11 years coaching track at St. Patrick, where he coached four state championship winning teams. A true South Mississippian who ventured up to Hattiesburg for college and across the state line immediately after, but eventually returned to his proud roots.

“In high school, when I left and went to USM for a football scholarship, it wasn’t that far off from the Coast, but being off the Coast made a difference,” he said. “I enjoyed the parents, the support of the parents along the Coast at all the schools I’ve been at. [I love] The tradition of the Gulf Coast and being here with myself and my family and I’m enjoying the Coast living down here. It’s been nice.”

