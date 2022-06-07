WLOX Careers
Tuesday’s Forecast

Other than a stray shower, there will hardly be any rain today.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Today will be partly cloudy with hardly any rain. It’ll be hot again on today with highs temperatures ranging from about 90 to 94 degrees and a heat index of 97 to 102. At some point between Thursday and Sunday will be our next decent opportunity to see wetter weather across much of South Mississippi. In the tropics, Alex has moved into the far north Atlantic Ocean and is no longer a tropical storm as it will continue to move out to sea. Currently, tracking no tropical disturbances. And there are no new tropical systems expected to form through Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season typically peaks in about 2-3 months from now.

