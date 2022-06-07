Pearl Harbor survivor holds meet and greet at Gulfport museum

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 30-year Navy veteran, 104 years old, and a Pearl Harbor survivor is the person many people got to meet during his visit to Gulfport Tuesday.

More than 80 years after the attack on Pearl Harbor, survivor Frank Emond is recounting it all.

“Life is not always pleasant, or you don’t smell the roses all the time,” he said.

More than 80 years after the attack on Pearl Harbor, survivor Frank Emond is recounting it all. (WLOX)

In December of 1941, Emond was aboard the battleship USS Pennsylvania, enlisted as a French Horn player.

He remembers the song he was preparing to play, Morning Colors, when the Japanese bombs exploded.

“You can see the smoke come up from us. We have received a bomb hit, and we’re on fire,” he remembered.

The ship was damaged, 67 people were wounded and 15 were killed. Emond served as a stretcher-bearer, moving bodies to land.

“That was horrible to see what he went through, and for him to survive that long, I don’t know too many people who can do that,” said Joseph Melton, a 78-year-old Vietnam veteran.

Melton visited Emond on Tuesday as the latter signed autographs during a meet and greet at the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum.

Melton was shot by an A-K 47 in 1965, earning him his first Purple Heart. He returned to war three years later and was shot again, earning him his second.

“The bullet just picked me up and threw me into the bushes, but I was lucky. Most of the people in my unit, they thought I was dead. but I was alive,” Melton said.

More than 80 years after the attack on Pearl Harbor, survivor Frank Emond is recounting it all. (WLOX)

Emond’s wife Pat was by his side during the meet and greet.

“We’ve done a lot. I’ve learned so much from him,” she said.

“I hope one day when I get to be his age I can have the stamina that he has. And the stories that he has told us are incredible,” said Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum Executive Director Francisco Gonzalez.

“I think people owe something to the general well-being of the country,” Emond said.

Emond turned 104 years old last month, breaking the Guinness World Record for the oldest Band Conductor. He had this piece of advice for anyone listening:

“Once in a while, though, you need to do something nice for someone who will never expect it,” he said.

Following Pearl Harbor, Emond stayed in the Navy and became a band leader, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer.

More than 80 years after the attack on Pearl Harbor, survivor Frank Emond is recounting it all. (WLOX)

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.