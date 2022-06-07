Pass Christian teacher earns national recognition

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Dr. Marti Ladner, a fifth grade science teacher at Pass Christian Elementary, was one of five Mississippi math and science teachers recognized as 2022 state-level finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

The PAEMST Program was established by the White House in 1983 and is the nation’s highest honor for teachers of mathematics and science. Two Mississippi teachers will be selected for the 2021-2022 PAEMST award cycle. National honorees receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, recognition at a White House ceremony, and the opportunity to provide input on policies to improve science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and computer science education. Awardees serve as models for their colleagues, inspiration to their communities, and leaders in the improvement of mathematics and science education.

Ladner has taught for 19 years. She shares her personal philosophy on teaching. “I believe that children are natural scientists and engineers; therefore, to help cultivate this innate ability, I must foster a relationship with each student and determine their unique strengths and abilities and teach them in a way so that they can reach their highest potential.”

Other Mississippi award winners are Jana Chao, a fifth-grade computer science teacher at Eastside Elementary in the Clinton Public School District, LeShae Collums, a third-grade math teacher at D.T. Cox Elementary in the Pontotoc City School District, Wendy Dean, a fourth-grade teacher of all subjects at Monticello Elementary School in the Lawrence County School District, and Jennifer Hite, a fifth-grade math and science teacher at Pearl Upper Elementary School in the Pass Christian School District.

The Mississippi State Board of Education will recognize Mississippi’s 2022 PAEMST finalists later this year. National winners are announced approximately a year after state-level finalists are identified.

