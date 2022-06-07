WLOX Careers
Pascagoula Police search for missing woman

Arroyo has been identified by the Pascagoula Police Department as missing since June 2nd, 2022.(Pascagoula Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in locating missing person Drew Eva Arroyo.

Arroyo is 32 years old, weighs 140 pounds and is 5′4″ in height. She was last seen on June 2nd, 2022, and she drives a black 2017 Toyota Corolla with MS Tag JGH4996.

If you know the whereabouts of Drew Arroyo, please contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211 or message them on Facebook.

