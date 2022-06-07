WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Ole Miss crushes Arizona to end Wildcats’ season

Rebels advance to face Southern Miss in Hattiesburg Super Regional
(WTOK)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (KOLD News 13) - Ole Miss battered Arizona 22-6 Monday night to win the Coral Gables Regional and end the Wildcats’ season.

Ole Miss advanced to face Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Super Regional. The Eagles beat LSU 8-7 earlier Monday to move on.

Most of the damage came from the long ball Monday, with the Rebels hitting five home runs and the Wildcats three.

The game was tied at 5-all after the fourth inning, but Ole Miss put it away with five runs in the fifth and eight in the sixth.

Ole Miss’ Tim Elko was a beast, going 4-for-4 with five RBIs, three home runs and six runs scored. Teammate Peyton Chatagnier added six RBIs and Kemp Alderman had five RBIs.

Blake Paugh had two home runs and three RBIs for Arizona while teammate Tanner O’Tremba had two RBIs and a homer.

Arizona used seven pitchers in the game and all seven gave up at least one run.

Coral Gables Regional Schedule

Saturday, June 4

  • Game 1: Miami 11, Canisius 6
  • Game 2: Ole Miss 7, Arizona 4

Sunday, June 5

  • Game 3: Arizona 7, Canisius 5 (Canisius eliminated)
  • Game 4: Ole Miss 2, Miami 1
  • Game 5: Arizona 4, Miami 3 (Miami eliminated)

Monday, June 6

  • Game 6: Ole Miss 22, Arizona 6 (Arizona eliminated)

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an 18-wheeler had to be airlifted from the scene of a fire early Sunday morning...
Two 18-wheelers burn on I-10 backing up traffic
On June 1, patients started applying for medical marijuana cards in Mississippi. Physicians or...
Mississippi just opened applications for Medical Marijuana Cards. Here’s how it’s going so far.
A multi-car accident has been reported on I-10 westbound past MS 43 / MS 603 / Bay St. Louis EX...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 past MS 43 / MS 603 / Bay St. Louis EX 13
Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 past Franklin Creek Rd EX 75 are congested following...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 past Franklin Creek Rd. EX 75
Jeepin the Coast drew a big crowd to downtown Long Beach for the block party.
Jeepin the Coast brings in big crowd for Long Beach block party

Latest News

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
Southern Miss ends LSU season, 8-7, in Hattiesburg Regional
Southern Miss baseball
USM forces winner-take-all game after 8-4 victory Sunday over Louisiana State University
USM had a pair of games in the Hattiesburg Regional go extra innings.
Sargent’s single scores USM’s deciding run in 4-3, extra-inning thriller in Hattiesburg Regional
The Rebels will face top-seeded and host Miami Sunday in NCAA regional play in Coral Gable, Fla.
Ole Miss rallies past Arizona, 7-4, in regional opener