Officials ID body found in ditch by I-59

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials have identified the body found in a ditch last week next to Interstate 59.

The Pearl River County coroner identified the person as 36-year-old Gregory James Ward of Picayune. The coroner said the autopsy showed the man died from injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

The body was originally found Friday morning.

Police are investigating and searching for the driver who hit Ward as he was standing or walking along the interstate.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.