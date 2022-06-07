WLOX Careers
Officials ID body found in ditch by I-59

File - Crime scene
File - Crime scene(Source: MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials have identified the body found in a ditch last week next to Interstate 59.

The Pearl River County coroner identified the person as 36-year-old Gregory James Ward of Picayune. The coroner said the autopsy showed the man died from injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

The body was originally found Friday morning.

Police are investigating and searching for the driver who hit Ward as he was standing or walking along the interstate.

