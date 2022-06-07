WLOX Careers
MSDH provides status update on medical cannabis program applications

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The waiting game for medical marijuana businesses, potential workers, and patients has turned into some action steps in recent days.

We’re learning more about who is logging on to the Department of Health website to be involved in the medical marijuana industry. On the portal, 1,800 people have registered since it went live on June 1. They estimate that 85% of those registrants are patients. This flow chart is available on the Department of Health website and is a helpful tool for patients trying to keep track of the timeline and checklist.

“If you want to start that application process, you’re welcome to do so,” explained Kris Jones, Director of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program. “We just won’t be able to act on it until we had that practitioner recommendation.”

“We anticipate that it will probably be the end of the calendar year before there is legal product available through the dispensaries,” added Jones. “And that is because businesses have to get established, they have to hire, and they have to get crops in the ground.”

As of Monday morning, 15 businesses, 12 individuals seeking work permits, and nine practitioners have completed their applications and submitted them.

“We are much closer than we’ve ever been,” said Chad King, Kelly’s Green Chief Operational Officer. “But we’re not quite there yet.”

Chad King’s business, Kelly’s Green, is one of the businesses that’s already submitted the comprehensive business application.

“It meets every single aspect of the cannabis act, and then the Department of Health regulations, as well,” described King. “So, as it dealt with security, fencing, your employee personnel, your record, keeping personnel, your pesticide record-keeping any of your disposal transportation.”

He says the first harvest will take a little longer to get ready but believes the wait on the products will be worth it.

“It sort of maintains that integrity of the program that no one’s bringing something in from out of state, or no one’s cutting quality corners to throw something up on a shelf.”

The Department of Health is handling all licensing except for the dispensaries. Those applications will be available next month through the Department of Revenue.

