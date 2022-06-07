Mobile ID an option at elections

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Most people use their driver’s license or voter ID when they head to the polls. Now, you can actually use your phone as your mobile ID.

Here’s how it works. First, you download the app called Mississippi Mobile ID in your phone’s app store. Then you register your phone number. From there, you scan your ID through the app, then take a selfie, set up your security and you’re ready to go.

Most voters on Tuesday just showed their driver’s license when they showed up at the polls, but the mobile ID is slowly becoming more visible.

