Gulfport School District wraps up end of first year-round school year

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport School District is wrapping up the last week of its year-round school year.

Anniston Elementary School is among the schools that start summer break late. Principal Josh Bressler said that based on research, the method is supposed to help students retain more information.

“There’s less of a learning loss and they come back with more focus, retain more information from the previous school year,” Bressler said.

9-year-old Sophia Brcelin doesn’t have a problem with having a shorter summer vacation. In fact, she said she will miss attending class with her teachers.

Having three weeks taken away from summer breaks allows students to take those three weeks’ worth of breaks during the school year.

For students who are struggling academically, the district offers tutoring.

Third-grade teacher Jennifer Nave said students who attended tutoring showed improvement.

“Some of our students who have struggled the most and have received that additional help throughout those intersession weeks,” Nave said. “They’ve been able to retain that information better and when we come back from those breaks, they have still been on top of their studies.”

It is too early to know whether children were able to retain more information due to the year-round school year until they come back from break.

“Hopefully when we come back this year for a shorter summer we’ll see if those students are just as successful as they were at the end of the year when they left,” Nave said.

