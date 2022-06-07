Gulfport man sentenced to 12 years for drug trafficking

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Reginald Norman, 36, of Gulfport, pled guilty on Monday at the Harrison County Circuit Court in Gulfport to one count of trafficking a controlled substance, according to District Attorney W. Crosby Parker.

Circuit Court Judge Randi P. Mueller sentenced Norman to serve a mandatory 12-year prison sentence.

The case began on March 2, 2020, when investigators with the Harrison County Sherriff’s department executed a search warrant on a residence located at 5014 28th Street in Gulfport after they had purchased narcotics at that location.

“A search of the residence yielded, approximately 52 grams of heroin, 2 grams of methamphetamine, 97 grams of THC, over $12,000 in cash, a handgun, and various items of paraphernalia consistent with both the use and sale of illegal narcotics,” stated Assistant District Attorney Ian Baker, who prosecuted the case for the State.

Both at the time of his arrest and during his plea hearing, Norman admitted to possessing the narcotics with intent to sell. Further, due to the amount of Heroin and THC possessed by Norman, he was prosecuted under the Trafficking statute. Norman also had four prior felony convictions, including convictions for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with Intent, and failure to stop a motor vehicle, and was also indicted as a habitual offender. As a habitual offender, Norman must serve the 12-year sentence without the possibility of parole or early release.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.