WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Gulfport man sentenced to 12 years for drug trafficking

Reginald Norman, 36, of Gulfport, pled guilty on Monday at the Harrison County Circuit...
Reginald Norman, 36, of Gulfport, pled guilty on Monday at the Harrison County Circuit Courthouse in Gulfport to one count of Trafficking of a Controlled Substance.(Office of District Attorney, W. Crosby Parker)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Reginald Norman, 36, of Gulfport, pled guilty on Monday at the Harrison County Circuit Court in Gulfport to one count of trafficking a controlled substance, according to District Attorney W. Crosby Parker.

Circuit Court Judge Randi P. Mueller sentenced Norman to serve a mandatory 12-year prison sentence.

The case began on March 2, 2020, when investigators with the Harrison County Sherriff’s department executed a search warrant on a residence located at 5014 28th Street in Gulfport after they had purchased narcotics at that location.

“A search of the residence yielded, approximately 52 grams of heroin, 2 grams of methamphetamine, 97 grams of THC, over $12,000 in cash, a handgun, and various items of paraphernalia consistent with both the use and sale of illegal narcotics,” stated Assistant District Attorney Ian Baker, who prosecuted the case for the State.

Both at the time of his arrest and during his plea hearing, Norman admitted to possessing the narcotics with intent to sell. Further, due to the amount of Heroin and THC possessed by Norman, he was prosecuted under the Trafficking statute. Norman also had four prior felony convictions, including convictions for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with Intent, and failure to stop a motor vehicle, and was also indicted as a habitual offender. As a habitual offender, Norman must serve the 12-year sentence without the possibility of parole or early release.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport police arrested 19-year-old Dayjohi Keshawn Wright (left) on two charges of...
Three arrested after reported drive-by shooting at Gulfport gas station
Mississippi voters will choose Congressional leaders this year, and one of the most talked...
Primary voting now underway in Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District
Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
VIDEO: Onlookers jump on NOPD unit while drivers spin donuts in St. Roch
Party leaders say abortion debate will drive turnout in Mississippi
Party leaders say abortion debate will drive turnout in Mississippi

Latest News

Most voters on Tuesday just showed their driver’s license when they showed up at the polls, but...
Mobile ID an option at elections
President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of...
Biden signs bills on health care for veterans
Where! Feels like the 90s on the MS Coast at midday Tuesday. And this afternoon it'll feel like...
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss for a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series to decide who will...
NCAA Hattiesburg Super Regional schedule released