WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Elon Musk backtracks on Tesla layoffs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide,...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Shares of Tesla and Twitter have tumbled this week as investors deal with the fallout and potential legal issues surrounding Tesla CEO Musk and his $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform. Of the two, Musk's electric vehicle company has fared worse, with its stock down almost 16% so far this week to $728. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File)(Patrick Pleul | AP)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk is backtracking on comments he made last week about possible staffing reductions.

The Musk-centered site Tesmanian reported details from an email to staff regarding employee head count.

According to the site, Musk said the company would increase the hourly head count but reduce the salaried head-count by 10%.

After Tesla shares dropped 9% on Friday, Musk changed his tone a bit.

On Saturday, Musk tweeted the company’s “total head count will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat.”

That appeared somewhat at odds with a tweet just hours later where Musk said that the Tesmanian story was “accurate.”

Musk also threatened Monday to walk away from his proposed purchase of Twitter.

Tesla shares have been hurt by Musk’s interest in Twitter. Some investors worry it would distract him from running the company or force him to sell more Tesla shares to raise cash.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport police arrested 19-year-old Dayjohi Keshawn Wright (left) on two charges of...
Three arrested after reported drive-by shooting at Gulfport gas station
Mississippi's Primary Election will be held Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Meet the 4th District Congressional candidates on the June 7th primary ballot
NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
VIDEO: Onlookers jump on NOPD unit while drivers spin donuts in St. Roch
Despite the effort by her owner Charmayne Merrill, there has been no luck.
Search for missing Great Dane enters day 25
Party leaders say abortion debate will drive turnout in Mississippi
Party leaders say abortion debate will drive turnout in Mississippi

Latest News

Three people were arrested in connection to a 2017 quadruple murder in Washington state.
Three arrested in connection to a 2017 quadruple murder in Washington state
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
A summer feel is in store for today with hardly any rain. Maybe a sno-ball or sno-cone would be...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Russia sends in more troops amid barrage of eastern Ukraine