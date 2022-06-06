WATCH: MSDH to discuss updates on the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program

WLOX Careers
MSDH to discuss updates on the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health will hold a news conference Monday morning to discuss the new Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program.

It’s set to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Officials are expected to go over things like how many have started to register, along with a timeline on when people will actually be able to get medical marijuana.

Patients are now applying for medical marijuana cards in our state, with the program opening up for applicants last week.

They anticipate around 25,000 people qualifying for cards in the first year and up to 125,000 by year five.

