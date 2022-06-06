Three arrested after reported drive-by shooting at Gulfport gas station

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have arrested three people in connection to a reported drive-by shooting in Gulfport.

Police arrested 19-year-old Dayjohi Keshawn Wright on two charges of drive-by-shooting, 20-year-old Raymond Allen Derks Jr. on a charge of accessory after the fact, and 18-year-old Malaysha Annastasia Curry on a charge of tampering with evidence.

Just before noon on Monday, Gulfport police responded to the Circle K gas station at the corner of Three Rivers and Dedeaux roads.

During the investigation, detectives said that Wright and Derks had gotten into a previous fight with the victim. Police said Wright and Derks saw the victim at the gas station Monday, and when the victim got out of his car to pump gas, Wright fired shots from his vehicle.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Wright, Derks and Curry are held at the Harrison County jail, Wright with a $500,000 bond, Derks with a $250,000 and Curr with a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Missississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

