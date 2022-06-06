Search for missing Great Dane enters day 25

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you live in Biloxi or Woolmarket, chances are you’ve seen a billboard plastered with a photo of a missing Great Dane named Artemis.

The search for Artemis has lasted almost a month long, and despite the effort by her owner Charmayne Merrill, there has been no luck.

“Pretty much the worst twenty five days of my life,” said Merrill. “I haven’t slept, eaten...working has been excruciating. We’ve been really lucky to have so many people help us. A good friend of mine’s mom -- Denise McGill -- has spent every day in the woods with us. She even spent her birthday walking powerlines in ninety five degree heat.”

Merrill and others have distributed more than 600 signs in an attempt to find Artemis.

Artemis has a small scar under her left eye as well as a large scar on her hip. She weighs 145 pounds, and Merrill is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can find the lost dog.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.