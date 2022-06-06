WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Report: Jackson’s homicide epidemic has cost the state millions

Report: Jackson has lost out of millions because of its crime
Report: Jackson has lost out of millions because of its crime(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new report shows just how much money crime in the city of Jackson has cost the state - and the number is in the millions.

According to the research done by the Office of the State Auditor, each homicide in Mississippi costs taxpayers between $900,000 and $1.2 million.

These costs include crime scene response and cleanup, medical treatment and compensation for the victim.

The estimates suggest that taxpayers have likely lost between $136.8 and $182.4 million due to homicides reported in Jackson in 2021 alone.

“Aside from the monetary cost, we also know that every life has value in God’s eyes, and every death due to homicide is a tragedy,” said State Auditor Shad White. “Now is the time to support the police in our state and put violent criminals in jail and keep them there.”

There have been 62 homicides in the city so far this year. The year 2021 was Jackson’s deadliest with 153 homicides.

“Mississippi could save lives and money by increasing funding for law enforcement,” the report includes, adding that 100 new police officers on the streets could prevent between 6 and 10 homicides per year.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an 18-wheeler had to be airlifted from the scene of a fire early Sunday morning...
Two 18-wheelers burn on I-10 backing up traffic
On June 1, patients started applying for medical marijuana cards in Mississippi. Physicians or...
Mississippi just opened applications for Medical Marijuana Cards. Here’s how it’s going so far.
A multi-car accident has been reported on I-10 westbound past MS 43 / MS 603 / Bay St. Louis EX...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 past MS 43 / MS 603 / Bay St. Louis EX 13
Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 past Franklin Creek Rd EX 75 are congested following...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 past Franklin Creek Rd. EX 75
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

Party leaders say abortion debate will drive turnout in Mississippi
Party leaders say abortion debate will drive turnout in Mississippi
Feels like the mid 90s at midday Monday. A few isolated thunderstorms have popped up for some...
Wesley's Monday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Mileidy Erazo, 6, holds her dog Canelo as he swims in floodwater near her apartment in the...
Tropical Storm Alex heads for Bermuda area with wind, rain
MSDH to discuss updates on the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program
MSDH discusses updates to the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program