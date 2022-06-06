Potential Singing River Health System sale discussed at supervisors meeting

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The fate of the Singing River Health System wasn’t decided on Monday as health system leaders met the Jackson County Board of Supervisors.

Board members decided to take the issue under advisement, saying they want to look more into the proposal to sell the health system that includes the Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Gulfport hospitals.

“Our revenue continues to be strong, but the headwinds and expenses continues to grow,” said Tiffany Murdock, singing River Health System interim CEO.

She added the system must pay back the government for programs dating as far back at 2017.

“They audit you on your financials three years later,” Murdock added. “If you become more efficient, they come back and audit a second time, and if you are more efficient, they’re going to recoup that money from you.”

Singing River’s Board of Trustees has already voted to look for a new partner.

Supervisors want to do more research on the hospital’s worth before selling and hold public hearings on the matter.

