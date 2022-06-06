Poll workers collect supplies, test machines ahead of Election Day

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County elections workers spent Monday preparing for Election Day.

Poll managers picked up their equipment and supplies for voters to cast their ballots Tuesday in the Fourth Congressional District Primary race.

County officials said the number of absentee ballots cast typically indicates how many people will show up on Election Day.

This year, absentee turnout was low.

When it comes to finding people to work the polls this year, poll manager Kasondra Fagan said the process has been surprisingly smooth in her Orange Grove area.

“If the moment you tell someone, ‘Hey, do you want to make some money for only one day?’ They’re quick to want to do that,” she told WLOX. “But, the thing is the timing. That’s the thing. Some people don’t want to give up their whole day for it, but I feel like, if it’s a purpose behind, they’ll be wanting to jump on it.”

An equipment trial run was conducted for the public at noon at the Harrison County Election Commission Office.

It proved accurate.

Circuit Clerk Connie Ladner told WLOX that testing of all the machines began about two weeks ago.

“When you go in and vote on Election Day and you darken in that oval on your ballot and you insert it into the machine, the LNA testing is done to make sure that whoever you voted for is who is the one who actually gets the vote on the results,” she said.

With machines ready to go, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Your designated precinct is listed on your voter registration card.

You must bring your photo ID.

Absentee ballots will be processed by the Resolution Board at the Courthouse during voting hours.

If a clear winner is not determined Tuesday, a run-off election will be held on June 28.

