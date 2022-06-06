WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Poll workers collect supplies, test machines ahead of Election Day

An equipment trial run was conducted for the public at noon at the Harrison County Election...
An equipment trial run was conducted for the public at noon at the Harrison County Election Commission Office.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County elections workers spent Monday preparing for Election Day.

Poll managers picked up their equipment and supplies for voters to cast their ballots Tuesday in the Fourth Congressional District Primary race.

County officials said the number of absentee ballots cast typically indicates how many people will show up on Election Day.

This year, absentee turnout was low.

When it comes to finding people to work the polls this year, poll manager Kasondra Fagan said the process has been surprisingly smooth in her Orange Grove area.

“If the moment you tell someone, ‘Hey, do you want to make some money for only one day?’ They’re quick to want to do that,” she told WLOX. “But, the thing is the timing. That’s the thing. Some people don’t want to give up their whole day for it, but I feel like, if it’s a purpose behind, they’ll be wanting to jump on it.”

An equipment trial run was conducted for the public at noon at the Harrison County Election Commission Office.

It proved accurate.

Circuit Clerk Connie Ladner told WLOX that testing of all the machines began about two weeks ago.

“When you go in and vote on Election Day and you darken in that oval on your ballot and you insert it into the machine, the LNA testing is done to make sure that whoever you voted for is who is the one who actually gets the vote on the results,” she said.

With machines ready to go, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Your designated precinct is listed on your voter registration card.

You must bring your photo ID.

Absentee ballots will be processed by the Resolution Board at the Courthouse during voting hours.

If a clear winner is not determined Tuesday, a run-off election will be held on June 28.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an 18-wheeler had to be airlifted from the scene of a fire early Sunday morning...
Two 18-wheelers burn on I-10 backing up traffic
On June 1, patients started applying for medical marijuana cards in Mississippi. Physicians or...
Mississippi just opened applications for Medical Marijuana Cards. Here’s how it’s going so far.
A multi-car accident has been reported on I-10 westbound past MS 43 / MS 603 / Bay St. Louis EX...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 past MS 43 / MS 603 / Bay St. Louis EX 13
Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 past Franklin Creek Rd EX 75 are congested following...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 past Franklin Creek Rd. EX 75
Jeepin the Coast drew a big crowd to downtown Long Beach for the block party.
Jeepin the Coast brings in big crowd for Long Beach block party

Latest News

NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
VIDEO: Onlookers jump on NOPD unit while drivers spin donuts in St. Roch
Ocean Springs Tax Break
Developer looking for tax break in Ocean Springs
Board members decided to take the issue under advisement, saying they want to look more into...
Potential Singing River Health System sale discussed at supervisors meeting
They anticipate around 25,000 people qualifying for cards in the first year and up to 125,000...
MSDH discusses updates to the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program